Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 22,413 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPMC stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,299 shares of company stock worth $7,252,283. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

