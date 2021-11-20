Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.43 Million in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth $36,196,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $266,670 over the last 90 days.

HNST stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

