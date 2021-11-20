Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Welbilt by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

