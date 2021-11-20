Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 107,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Welbilt as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Welbilt by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
In related news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,301.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
About Welbilt
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
