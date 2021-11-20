Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 73,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of Nautilus worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 245.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 30.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 76.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

