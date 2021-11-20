Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 373,918 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Conformis were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 795,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Conformis by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 205,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.05 million, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Conformis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CFMS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conformis from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

