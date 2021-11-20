Martin J. Wygod Purchases 4,811 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $47,292.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,784. Forian Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forian by 177.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $88,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

