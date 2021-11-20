Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 8,416 Shares

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total value of $2,531,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $303.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.05 and its 200-day moving average is $260.41. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masimo by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Masimo by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.