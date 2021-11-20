MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.550-$5.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.58.

MTZ traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 1,534,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,754. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

