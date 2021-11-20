Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $42,401.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.99 or 0.07364348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00085653 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00079867 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

