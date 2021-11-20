Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

