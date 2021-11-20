Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMX. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $742.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.06. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

