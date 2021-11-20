Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,905 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 22.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 112,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $117.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

