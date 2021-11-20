Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Medtronic stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

