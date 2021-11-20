Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0451 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2,112.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.34 or 0.00321644 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011971 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

