MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $252.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $252.00 and last traded at $252.00, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.01.

The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

