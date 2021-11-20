Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.27 million.

VIVO traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,515. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $936.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bioscience stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

