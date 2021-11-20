Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mesoblast and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 PolarityTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.35%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,325.26% -17.65% -13.58% PolarityTE -265.02% -102.66% -58.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mesoblast and PolarityTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 108.52 -$98.81 million ($0.82) -7.61 PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.00 -$42.85 million ($0.56) -0.88

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesoblast beats PolarityTE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

