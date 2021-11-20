MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 9,788 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 134,279 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The GEO Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of GEO stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.