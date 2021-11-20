MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 57,845 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XXII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 122.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $2.86 on Friday. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $465.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.80.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. As a group, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XXII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.