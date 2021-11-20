MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after buying an additional 144,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 137.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,004,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 1,159,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CEO Claude Leblanc bought 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

