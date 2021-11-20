MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $135,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

AHH opened at $14.70 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 336.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.