MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after buying an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth $4,763,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.03.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 22.61% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

