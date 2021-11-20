MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,996 Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $2,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

ALHC opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.