Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.92. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £174.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

