Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 106.92. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 87.95 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The stock has a market cap of £174.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

