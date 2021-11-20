Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Director David A. Friedberg Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of Metromile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MILE stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Metromile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Get Metromile alerts:

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MILE. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 829.8% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 6,374,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metromile by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at $15,571,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at $8,479,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.