Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OUKPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.40 on Friday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

