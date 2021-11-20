Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino Sells 50,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,950.

Shares of MBX stock remained flat at $C$0.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.79.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

