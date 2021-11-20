Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino Sells 50,000 Shares

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX) Director Martin Marino sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$813,950.
Shares of MBX stock remained flat at $C$0.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,172. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.28 million and a PE ratio of -30.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. Microbix Biosystems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.79.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.