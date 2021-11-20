MILC Platform Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MLT)

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a market cap of $38.55 million and $1.12 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00072568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00090863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.50 or 0.07313296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,568.48 or 1.00136040 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

