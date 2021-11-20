Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Down 44.7% in October

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MILC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 8,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20.
About Millennium Investment & Acquisition
