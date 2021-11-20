Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Down 44.7% in October

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MILC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 8,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

About Millennium Investment & Acquisition

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

