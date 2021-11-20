Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.41

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

