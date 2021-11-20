Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. New Street Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of TIGO stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.77.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
