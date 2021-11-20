Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded at New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. New Street Research currently has $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 11.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

