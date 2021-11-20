Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.95

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.95 and last traded at $84.53, with a volume of 564149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.38.

MIME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,737 shares of company stock worth $11,683,380 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

