Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

