Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh (NYSE:MF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MF opened at $4.54 on Friday. Missfresh has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Missfresh during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Missfresh during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

