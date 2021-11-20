Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,119 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $19.32 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $42,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

