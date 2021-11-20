Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

