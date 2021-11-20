Mithril Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Billion (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 129% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 190.7% against the dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $150.33 million and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.00221976 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

