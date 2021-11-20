Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £919.61 million and a P/E ratio of -92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 67.75. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

