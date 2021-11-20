Mizuho Begins Coverage on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.30.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $113.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -27.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

