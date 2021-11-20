Mizuho Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $195.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.