Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $111,903.09 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $111,903.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 499.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

