Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $75,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after purchasing an additional 718,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at $54,412,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.37. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

