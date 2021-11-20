Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $173.61 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $173.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.