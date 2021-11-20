Morgan Stanley Lowers Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $280.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.09.

ALGT opened at $183.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.03 and its 200 day moving average is $197.37. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $153.04 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 127.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 63.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

