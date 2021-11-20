Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,469,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,503,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $415.44 million during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.