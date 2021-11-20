Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Down 1%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81). 112,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 271,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.60 ($0.82).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £80.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 118,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £87,432.48 ($114,231.09).

Morses Club Company Profile (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.