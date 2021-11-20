Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

MSI stock traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.11. The company had a trading volume of 639,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.70. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $163.16 and a fifty-two week high of $258.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.