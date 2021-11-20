Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 32,003,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,436,574. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $256.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.