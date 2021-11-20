Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 466 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $5,461,000. Level Four Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 7,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.30. 26,441,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,758,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.