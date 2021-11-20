Mukul Jain Sells 100,000 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Senseonics stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Senseonics by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 258,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 3,569.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 62,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.